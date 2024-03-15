IMD forecasts thunderstorms in Telangana from March 18

HYDERABAD: Even as intense heat continues to singe Telangana and temperatures remain above the 40 Degrees Celsius mark, the IMD-Hyderabad on Thursday forecast thunderstorms at isolated places across the state from March 18 to March 20. As per the TSDPS, Akkapur in Nirmal district recorded the highest temperature on Thursday at 40.9 Degrees Celsius.

The TSDPS said that in Hyderabad, Pattigadda in Secunderabad mandal recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 Degrees Celsius. At 35 Degrees Celsius, Bandlaguda recorded the lowest temperature in the city on Thursday.