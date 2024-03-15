KCR finalises candidates for Malkajgiri, Adilabad

HYDERABAD: The BRS has announced two more candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a review meeting on Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday.

After the meeting, the BRS announced former MLA Attram Sakku as its candidate in the ST-reserved seat of Adilabad. It may be mentioned here that BRS’ alliance partner BSP had sought Adilabad seat. The BRS also announced senior leader Ragidi Laxmi Reddy as its candidate for Malkajgiri segment. Interestingly, the party did not conduct any review meeting on this segment. The BRS has so far announced candidates for 11 out of 17 Lok Sabha segments in the state.