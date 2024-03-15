Nehru Zoo staffer held for accepting bribe

HYDERABAD: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Thursday arrested a senior assistant at the Nehru Zoological Park for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 for performing official duties.

According to the ACB, the accused, Saraf Ramesh, was caught red-handed when he took the bribe from Mohd Azam Shareef, “to process the file of transferring the family pension from the complainant’s mother to his unmarried sister”.

The ACB recovered the bribe amount from the accused, conducted a chemical test and verified that he had placed the amount in the storage unit of his two-wheeler vehicle.

While Ramesh was taken into custody, ACB officials said he would be produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at Nampally.