PM to hold roadshow in Hyderabad today

HYDERABAD: In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow from Mirjalguda to Malkajgiri on Friday. The 1.3 km-long roadshow is expected to commence after 5 pm from Sai Baba temple in Mirjalguda and culminate at Malkajgiri X Roads. Modi will also hold a public meeting in Nagarkurnool and a rally in Jagtial on Saturday and Monday respectively.

The PM’s visit follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent goal of securing over 12 MP seats from Telangana.

The Malkajgiri constituency, the largest in the country by number of electors, has been a bone of contention with many top leaders vying for the high-profile ticket. The ticket was allotted to former minister Eatala Rajender, who had joined the saffron fold from the BRS in 2021.

During his visit to the state on March 5, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth more than `7,200 crore. Addressing a public meeting at Sangareddy, he charged that dynasty parties are the enemies of youth and talent. Modi alleged that the Congress and BRS are two sides of the same coin and are acting as “covering fire” for each other. However, this will not go on for long as “the BJP knows how to do surgical strikes as well as airstrikes”, he added.