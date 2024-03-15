Revanth Reddy calls on Jithender, Malla Reddy meets DKS

HYDERABAD: In a day of fast-paced developments, political parties intensified efforts to poach as many leaders as possible from their rival parties to brighten their own prospects in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.
Intent on striking the iron while it is still hot, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy himself drove to BJP leader AP Jithender Reddy’s residence where he discussed with the latter how the BJP had dumped him for party vice-president DK Aruna in allotment of Mahbubnagar ticket.
The chief minister, accompanied by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, visited Jithender’s residence and reportedly invited him to join the Congress as there was no future for him in the saffron party.
Congress sources indicated that Jithender might be fielded from Malkajgiri if he joins the grand old party.
However, speaking to the media later, Jithender said there was no political significance to his meeting with Revanth. “The chief minister is our family friend. I am like his peddanna (elder brother). He came to comfort me as I was denied the BJP ticket for the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat,” he said.
Meanwhile, another interesting development took place in in Bengaluru where Medchal BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy and his son Bhadra Reddy met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.
This meeting assumed significance after the state government officials pulled down a part of the building of an educational institution belonging to Malla Reddy’s son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy.
The rumour mills began working overtime with theories that Malla Reddy was seeking the Lok Sabha ticket for his son Bhadra Reddy. Bhadra Reddy visited Delhi in recent days to lobby for his candidature. Sources said that Malla Reddy had requested Shivakumar to facilitate a meeting with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi as a prelude to joining the party.
Malla Reddy later described the speculation as hogwash and said that he met Shivakumar to discuss a business deal and that he did not discuss any political issues with him. He reiterated that he would stay in the BRS and would contest the 2028 elections on a BRS ticket.
Aroori visits Delhi
In another interesting development, BRS leader and former MLA Aroori Ramesh reportedly visited Delhi apparently to join the BJP. The former legislator from Wardhannapet was in the news on Wednesday when he was “kidnapped” from his residence in Hanamkonda and was taken straight to BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s residence in a car by BRS leaders when he was about to announce to the media his decision to join the saffron party. Later, he said that he would stay in the BRS. Ramesh also said that he came to Hyderabad of his own accord and that he was not kidnapped.
However on Thursday, the former MLA did yet another political somersault and decided to join the BJP. He reportedly spoke to party state president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and rushed to Delhi to clear his way to join the party. He is likely to don saffron scarf on Friday. He might be fielded as BJP nominee for Lok Sabha from Warangal (SC) constituency.
In yet another development, BRS leader and former minister Enugala Peddi Reddy resigned from the pink party, alleging that there were “no values” in the party. He was expected to be nominated to the Legislative Council when he joined the BRS at the time of Huzurabad bypoll in 2021.