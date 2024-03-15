Revanth Reddy calls on Jithender, Malla Reddy meets DKS

HYDERABAD: In a day of fast-paced developments, political parties intensified efforts to poach as many leaders as possible from their rival parties to brighten their own prospects in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Intent on striking the iron while it is still hot, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy himself drove to BJP leader AP Jithender Reddy’s residence where he discussed with the latter how the BJP had dumped him for party vice-president DK Aruna in allotment of Mahbubnagar ticket.

The chief minister, accompanied by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, visited Jithender’s residence and reportedly invited him to join the Congress as there was no future for him in the saffron party.

Congress sources indicated that Jithender might be fielded from Malkajgiri if he joins the grand old party.

However, speaking to the media later, Jithender said there was no political significance to his meeting with Revanth. “The chief minister is our family friend. I am like his peddanna (elder brother). He came to comfort me as I was denied the BJP ticket for the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat,” he said.

Meanwhile, another interesting development took place in in Bengaluru where Medchal BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy and his son Bhadra Reddy met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

This meeting assumed significance after the state government officials pulled down a part of the building of an educational institution belonging to Malla Reddy’s son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy.