Telangana HC orders state govt to clear bills of Navayuga

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to settle the outstanding bills owed to Navayuga-IVRCL-SEW (JV) for the completed work on two key projects — the Sripada Sagar Project and the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme at Jonnalaboguda Balancing Reservoir.

Navayuga had raised bills for completed project works, which were acknowledged by the court during previous hearings. Notably, there were no disputes regarding the payment for the completed works.

The court issued interim directions to the special chief secretary (Irrigation and Command Area Development) and the engineer-in-chief to process the bills within 10 days.

State gets 4 weeks to file ATR on noise pollution

A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, on Thursday gave the state government four weeks to submit an action taken report in a PIL seeking curbing of noise pollution from function halls in the twin cities. The PIL alleged disturbance caused by certain function halls, particularly Bantia Gardens and Imperial Gardens in Bowenpally, Secunderabad, highlighted in a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by Col J Satish Bharadwaja, additional chief engineer (R & D), Military Engineer Services.