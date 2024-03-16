Free darshan at Ramalayam 3 days a week

KHAMMAM: The authorities of Ramalayam have decided to offer free darshan of Lord Rama to locals on every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, starting from March 19.

Ramalayam executive officer L Rama devi announced the free darshan opportunity which would be provided for one hour, from 4 pm to 5 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. This initiative marks the first-of-its kind in the state, specially for the locals. She also said that the locals need to carry ID as proof of residency.

While some locals expressed happiness and appreciated this decision, a few differed with the decision. Many devotees have appealed to the temple authorities to consider offering free darshan during morning hours as well.