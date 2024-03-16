Huge loads of chilli pile up at Enumamula yard

WARANGAL: Large quantities of red chilli from the erstwhile Warangal district are flooding Asia’s largest agriculture market yard in Enumamula. While farmers are eager to sell their produce, traders are hesitant to purchase chilli due to reduced exports. Consequently, farmers are stocking their crop in godowns.

Among the varieties, Tomato, Single Patti, and Wonder Hot (WH) chillies are in high demand, and are being sold from Rs 36,000 to Rs 44,000 per quintal. Data obtained by TNIE reveals that 80,000 bags of red chilli arrived at the market on Friday, and prices for each chilli varied from Rs 17,000 to Rs 40,000 per quintal.

Enumamula market secretary K Sangaiah appealed to farmers not to rush to the agricultural market due to limited storage space in the cold storage facilities. He said out that all 25 cold storages are already filled with red chilli bags, leaving space to accommodate two lakh bags.