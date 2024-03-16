Lack of Accommodation in govt dental college hurts students

HYDERABAD: The Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) is grappling with a dire crisis regarding accommodation for female students in the campus hostel due to insufficient rooms. Currently, 320 girls reside in the hostel.

The college’s capacity increased from 40 to 100 students since 2013, but the hostel facilities did not expand proportionately. Consequently, the existing rooms, built in 2003–2004, are overcrowded, with additional beds squeezed in to accommodate the growing number of students. This overcrowding also poses challenges to water facilities and other amenities.

The hostel, located in the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) Campus, has a total of 90 rooms with two-bed sharing. Of these, 10 rooms are allotted to OGH students, and the remaining to dental college students.

Lately, two extra beds have been added in each room to make arrangements for 320 girls from first to fourth year, leaving no scope for the final year passed out students entering the one year internship, which is a part of their academic session.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr P Aruna, principal of GDCH said, “ While we manage to accommodate all students, accommodating those who enter internship is impossible due to shortage of rooms. There are 66 new interns from the final year as of now, and there are also some interns who have extended their internships, now seeking accommodation. We have told them that since they receive stipends for their internships, it is easier for them to rent accommodations outside the campus. For us, the priority is the newly admitted students who come from far-off places, even North-eastern states, who do not understand the local language and are very new to the city, than those who have completed their course”.

Despite the Dental Council of India (DCI) and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) guidelines mandating accommodation for interns, the hostel’s practical limitations make it impossible. Dr Aruna stated that while the college administration lacks the authority to issue guidelines, they’ve informed incoming students and parents that accommodation won’t be available after the fourth year.

In a bid to solve this crisis, Dr Aruna said, “A letter of representation has already been submitted to the higher authorities for expanding the hostel building. We are awaiting further official information on the same”.

In addition, the GDCH has written a letter to the OGH officials seeking permission to dig another borewell to meet the water requirements.

The situation reached a head where earlier on Wednesday, 45 girls, preparing for internships, faced eviction challenges. Many hailed from different cities and states, making it even more difficult to find alternative arrangements at such a short notice.