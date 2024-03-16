Not possible for Centre to scrap 4% Muslim quota: Telangana CM

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that scrapping of 4% reservation for certain sections of Muslims, which is being implemented in Telangana, was not possible for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He recalled Shah’s statements that the Centre would scrap Muslim reservations.

Revanth was addressing the gathering at the LB Stadium where the state government organised an iftar dinner on Friday.

He said that the Congress government was working for the welfare of Muslim and Christian minorities. He recalled that it was the Congress government helmed by YS Rajasekhara Reddy that had introduced 4% reservation for Muslims. “We introduced Muslim reservations and it is our responsibility to protect them,” Revanth said.

He said that the government has already released funds for minority schools and the construction of residential buildings and has been giving due place to Muslim minorities in all fields.

Meanwhile, adviser to the state government on minority affairs, Md Ali Shabbir announced that shops and eateries in Hyderabad could remain open up to 4 am during Ramzan.