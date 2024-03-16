PM Modi casts spell on crowd during roadshow in Malkajgiri

A young girl, holding a banner that said ‘Ab ki baar 400 paar’, asked her father, “Modiji aayenge kya? (Will Modiji come?)”. Thousands of people thronged the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency on Friday to get a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The girl’s father, Balaji, said, “I do not think any other leader has connected with the public like Modi.” The long wait for the leader did not seem to have an effect on the crowd, which frequently erupted into chants of ‘Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki jai’ and ‘Har har Mahadev’.

“Modi is doing good work. So I came to see him,” said Sulochana as she waited behind the barricade. She, however, said she has no predictions about the BJP’s performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

While the 1.3 km-long roadshow from Mirjalguda to Malkajgiri X Roads was about to begin, political tension prevailed on the other side of the city as BRS MLC K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate at her Banjara Hills residence in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

It may be recalled that Modi, at public meetings in Telangana ahead of the state Assembly polls in December, had asserted that those involved in the Delhi liquor scam would not be spared. The Congress, which has been accusing the BJP of colluding with the BRS for a long time, had dared the Central government to take action against Kavitha.

With the BJP looking to increase its number of MPs from the state, Kavitha’s arrest is expected to be a shot in the arm for the party.

On the other side of the city, Vinay Kumar was busy clicking photos of his nine-year-old daughter Chandana holding a saffron flag. Kumar, an active supporter of the BJP, and his daughter came from Siddipet district to see their beloved leader. He predicted that the BJP will sweep the polls in the country by winning more than 400 seats. When asked about Telangana, he says, “The BJP will win more than 10”.

As the news of Modi arriving spread, people scrambled for vantage points. The rooftops and balconies of the nearby houses quickly filled up. As the prime minister made his way on his vehicle amidst a shower of rose petals, the entire crowd chanted in unison, “Modiji ka swagat hai!”

Modi will address a public meeting in Nagarkurnool on Saturday, where the BJP has fielded P Bharath. His father and sitting Nagarkurnool MP Pothuganti Ramulu recently quit the BRS and joined the saffron party. Modi will attend a rally at Jagtial on March 18.