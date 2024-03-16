PM’s roadshow causes gridlock in some areas

HYDERABAD: Residents and commuters of Secunderabad and Malkajgiri constituencies found themselves stuck in a web of traffic chaos as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow brought the streets to a standstill. Despite efforts of traffic authorities, severe congestion plagued major routes from Habsiguda to Secunderabad, extending to Begumpet.

Anticipating heavy traffic due to the prime minister’s visit, law enforcement authorities were out in full force, stationed at every corner, flyover, and junction. Diversions and barricades were implemented to guide commuters, but the sheer volume of vehicles overcrowded the roads.

Motorists navigating through the affected areas experienced significant delays. From Habsiguda to Secunderabad, and further towards Begumpet, vehicles crawled along the congested routes, testing the patience of commuters.

Emergency services affected

Ambulances found themselves trapped amidst the sea of stationary vehicles. However, efforts by traffic police ensured that emergency vehicles were given priority clearance, albeit within the constraints of the congested roads.