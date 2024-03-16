Punjagutta cops seek custody of Praneeth Rao

HYDERABAD: Punjagutta police on Friday sought custody of suspended DSP Praneeth Rao, who has been remanded to judicial custody, for questioning, even as the remand copy revealed that he voluntarily confessed to the charges he faces.

The suspended SIB DSP faces charges of criminal breach of trust, and causing the disappearance of evidence, among others.

Praneeth Rao allegedly occupied two rooms equipped with exclusive internet connections and 17 computer systems, monitoring his seniors covertly. The case was filed by additional SP D Ramesh with Punjagutta police on March 10. Praneeth Rao was arrested from his residence in Sircilla on March 12 before being brought to the police station the next day.

Police recorded his statement and also seized three mobile phones and a laptop.

It is alleged that the accused officer tapped hundreds of phones, including those of police personnel and political leaders, and also involved his family in these illegal endeavours. However, police officials have remained tight-lipped about the entire case.