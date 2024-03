HYDERABAD: Chief Minister and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy is understood to have decided to welcome around 16 BRS MLAs, two of its sitting MPs, and a few former ministers and MLAs into the Congress fold after March 18.

According to sources, the chief minister is getting ready to implement his plan of action in an attempt to deal a mortal blow to the BRS.

Khairatabad MLA and former minister Danam Nagender on Friday met Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC in-charge Deepa Das munshi at the chief minister’s residence, which is a clear indication that the MLA plans to return to the Congress.

Sources said that he is likely to contest from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat on a Congress ticket. He is believed to have garnered considerable support in a few Assembly segments in the constituency when he was minister in the Congress regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress wants to field a strong candidate against sitting MP and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy in Secunderabad and wrest the seat from the BJP.

In case the party cannot nominate him for Secunderabad, there is also a possibility that Nagender might be taken into the state Cabinet. As Nagender belongs to the Munnuru Kapu caste, his presence in the Cabinet would satisfy the community.

The legislator would have to resign from his seat if he has to be taken into the Cabinet, which is not new to him. He resigned in 2004 after winning the election to the Assembly from Asifnagar on the TDP ticket and later went back to the Congress. He won from Khairatabad later in the 2009, 2018 and 2023 elections.

In another interesting development, Warangal MP and BRS leader Pasunuri Dayakar met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat along with ministers Konda Surekha and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, dealing another blow to the pink party.

Sitting Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Netha had left the pink party and joined the Congress about 20 days ago while Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy is keeping away from BRS activities. All three — Dayakar, Nagender and Ranjith Reddy — are expected to join the Congress on March 18 in Delhi in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge.

KCR's move irks BRS MP

Pasunuri Dayakar’s supporters said that he was miffed with BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao deciding to field Kadiyam Kavya from Warangal SC Lok Sabha seat, which he represents. The Congress is likely to field him in the same Warangal seat.

The core team in the state Congress has revealed that at least 15 to 16 MLAs and leaders from BRS are likely to be in the Congress within a week. They would mainly be MLAs from Hyderabad, Medak, Adilabad and Mahbubangar.

Two sitting MPs and three former ministers along with five former MLAs are planning to join the party, which will be a massive blow to the BRS. A few of the BRS MLAs have already met Revanth and some others are in touch with other Congress leaders.