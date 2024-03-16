Telangana: BRS leaves two seats for BSP

HYDERABAD: Seat-sharing talks between the BRS and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) concluded on Friday, with the pink party agreeing to leave two Lok Sabha seats in the state for the latter.

BRS will contest 15 Lok Sabha seats and leave Nagarkurnool, a SC reserved seat and the Hyderabad Parliamentary seat for the BSP.

The BSP had been insisting on three seats. It appears very likely that BSP state president RS Praveen Kumar will contest from Nagarkurnool. Praveen Kumar had unsuccessfully contested from the Sirpur Assembly constituency in the recent elections and lost. The BJP candidate Palvai Harish Babu won from Sirpur, while Koneru Konappa from the BRS finished second. Konappa has now joined the Congress, unhappy over the BRS-BSP tie-up.