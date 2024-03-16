Telangana CM orders incentives for non-polluting industries

HYDERABAD: Stating that industries that follow pollution norms and standards should be encouraged, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday instructed officials to encourage and extend incentives to non-polluting industries.

He said that every year, on Environment Day, certificates of appreciation should be given to organisations that follow zero pollution goals.

The chief minister was speaking during a review meeting with the Forest department officials at the Secretariat.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed the officials to make plans for the development of eco-tourism in the state. He advised officials to work in coordination with the Forest and Tourism departments by adding that diverse areas should be identified to attract tourists. He instructed the two departments to jointly prepare proposals for tourism projects.

The chief minister directed the officials to get the details of the employees who are on deputation and working in other departments and they should be submitted immediately.

In the meeting, the officials brought to Revanth’s attention that the employees who have been working in the same place for years should be transferred and the ban on transfers should be lifted to facilitate that. Responding to their suggestion, Revanth said that since there are parliamentary elections, a decision on the issue should be taken afterwards. Revanth opined that it would be better if the transfer process is completed in the summer without causing any problems for the education of the employees’ children.