Telangana HC issues notices to Avinash Reddy and CBI

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court issued notices to MP YS Avinash Reddy and the CBI on Friday in response to a petition filed by Shaik Dastagiri, an accused turned approver in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case. The petition sought the court to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to Avinash in the case.

Dastagiri, in his petition, highlighted recent events, including an attack on his father, which he alleged was orchestrated by Avinash Reddy. He argued that such actions amounted to tampering with evidence, thereby obstructing the course of justice in the murder case.

Furthermore, he raised concerns about an alleged jail visit by Devireddy Chaitanya Reddy, a doctor who entered the jail under the guise of conducting a medical camp while Dastagiri was incarcerated in another case. Chaitanya is the son of another accused, Devireddy Siva Sankar Reddy. Dastagiri accused Chaitanya of attempting to influence him against the CBI and enticing him with cash incentives.