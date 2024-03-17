No corrupt person will be spared, warns PM during his public meeting in Telangana

Modi alleged that the Congress has been lying and looting for the last seven decades and cannot develop Telangana. Stating that the development of the state has been a priority for the saffron party, he said that the people should vote for the BJP in every seat to ensure that all the needs of the state reaches him in New Delhi.

Emphasising that the SCs and STs are the biggest beneficiaries of Central government schemes, Modi charged that the schemes are always opposed by the Congress and “corrupt and dynastic” parties like the BRS. Referring to the recent row regarding Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, he said, “We all saw how the deputy chief minister, who hails from a SC community, was insulted recently.”

Modi said, “The BRS had promised that the first CM would be from the SC community, but this was not fulfilled.” He further referred to BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s comments in the past that the country needs a new Constitution. “Does it not amount to insulting Babasaheb Ambedkar?” he asked.

Modi highlighted several welfare schemes of his government, such as toilets, pucca houses and bank accounts for the poor, and free vaccination. He said that one crore people in Telangana now have bank accounts, 67 lakh people have received Mudra loans and there are more than 80 lakh beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state. Modi, who held a roadshow in the city on Friday, is slated to address a rally at Jagtial on March 18.