Telangana to go to polls on May 13

The BJP meanwhile has taken the lead in announcing the candidates, with tickets for 15 out of the 17 segments already declared. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheading its campaign, the party will look to better its tally of four seats in 2019. Just ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule, Modi was addressing a public meeting in Nagarkurnool and a day earlier, he held a massive roadshow in Malkajgiri.

The BRS has also begun its campaign with its party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing a public meeting in Karimnagar. The former chief minister is set to hold public meetings in all LS segments and other prominent leaders also participate in road shows and local public meetings.

The Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly segment will witness a bypoll after the death of BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha in a road accident. Traditionally, other parties do not field candidates in such instances, especially if the outfit that held the seat chooses a person from the same family. It will be interesting to see if the Congress fields a candidate.

New voters added in the electoral rolls (SSR 2024) amount to 9,20,388, while service voters total 15,394. Additionally, there are 5,26,335 PwD voters and 3,401 NRI electors. Telangana will have a total of 35,356 polling stations, of which 14,379 are in urban areas and 20,977 in rural areas. Among these, there are 597 polling stations managed entirely by women, 119 manned by PwD, 119 youth managed polling stations, and 644 model polling stations.

The upcoming polls will require 71,968 ballot units (204% increase), 49,692 Control Units (141% increase), and 54,353 VVPATS (154% increase) across the 35,356 polling stations. A total of 1,85,612 polling personnel will be involved, including 46,403 presiding officers, 46,403 polling officers-I, and 92,806 polling officers-II and 7,169 micro observers.