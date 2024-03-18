45 students from Telangana visit Bihar

HYDERABAD: Faculty members from the University of Hyderabad (UoH), along with 45 students from various districts of Telangana, will be participating in the fourth phase of Yuva Sangam, an initiative by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, which will be held in Bihar from March 17 to March 23. The programme consists of tours for students in higher educational institutions with an aim to provide an immersive experience of the host state in terms of development and other areas of progress.

For this tour, Telangana has been paired with Bihar and the UoH is the nodal institute. The programme is coordinated by the UoH along with NIT Patna.