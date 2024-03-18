AI summit in Hyderabad from Mar 30

HYDERABAD: Touted to be India’s largest conference on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI & ML) — AI Days 2024 — will be held on March 30 and 31 in Hyderabad. A Telugu AI voice assistant and a new project for a high performance supercomputer will be launched during the two-day-long event.

The conference, which is being organised by Swecha, a non-profit organisation along with multiple technological partners, will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University. More than 2,000 IT professionals, researchers and students are set to attend the event.

Speakers from Google, Meta to attend

The conference will witness more than 70 speakers from across the globe, including speakers from companies including Google, Meta, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Micron, Ozonetel, Tech Vedika, DigiQuanta, Arka MediaWorks as well as experts from various fields like information technology, healthcare, agritech, fintech, semiconductors, edutech and various startups, who will discuss the way forward in building AI for the betterment of the society.

Line-up of notable speakers

Notable speakers include Padma Bhushan awardee Dr VS Ramachandran, Prof Gaurav Raina, former chairman, Mobile Payments Forum of India, and Dr Ashish Tendulkar, AI & ML leader at Google, among others