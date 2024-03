HYDERABAD: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) which looked invincible before the Assembly elections seems to be facing a huge crisis with exodus of key leaders to the BJP and the ruling Congress. On Sunday, Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender joined the Congress just ahead of Lok Sabha elections in the presence of AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The number of MPs who left the BRS went up to five now. While P Ramulu (Nagarkurnool) and BB Patil (Zaheerabad) joined the BJP, Venkatesh Neta (Peddapalli), Pasunuri Dayakar (Warangal) and Ranjith Reddy (Chevella) shifted their loyalties to the Congress. What sends ominous signs to the pink party is Danam Nagender’s move to join the Congress as this could trigger a mass migration of MLAs to the ruling Congress.

It’s a significant development as Ranjith Reddy and Danam dumped the BRS soon after Revanth Reddy declared that the pink party would be empty once the Congress opened its doors.

Congress sources stated that a majority of Greater Hyderabad BRS MLAs are ready to join the Congress and are waiting for Revanth Reddy’s green signal. Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah, Bhadrachalam MLA Venkat Rao and others are also planing to switch over to the grand old party in the coming week.

Those close to the CM claim that 24 more BRS MLAs are also in touch with them with a proposal to merge the BRSLP in the Congress before the Lok Sabha elections.

In the event of that happening, the pink party could face an existential crisis. The Congress is likely to field Danam from Secunderabad against Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.