Congress opened gates, no one will be left in BRS: Revanth

HYDERABAD: Stating that he started making political moves after 100 days in office, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that he had opened the Congress gates to leaders from other parties, including MLAs, to join the grand old party. Now, no one will be left in the BRS, except the family members of its president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, he asserted.

Addressing the “Meet the Press” programme organised by the Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) here, he likened KCR to the Nizam. “KCR acted like a neo Nizam and implemented the policies of dynasts. That’s why people dethroned KCR and gave a big mandate to people’s (Congress) government,” Revanth said.

“Though they carried a number of development works, the Nizams were autocratic in nature. That’s the reason people revolted against the autocratic rulers,” the CM said.

Stating that historically Telangana society never tolerated slavery, he said that KCR made attempts to continue the dictatorial rule in Telangana.

“Like Qasim Rizvi, KCR tried to suppress those who rebelled against his supremacy and authority in Telangana. KCR snatched away freedom of the people by showing state Secretariat and Kaleshwaram project as his achievements. He imprisoned poets, writers and artists for years and destroyed Telangana’s cultural history to spread his popularity,” Revanth said.

“On the other hand, we (the Congress government) are moving swiftly to implement all welfare schemes and extend support to the poor by fulfilling our six guarantees one by one,” he added.

He accused former minister T Harish Rao and other BRS leaders of trying to obstruct “zero power bills” distribution for extending free electricity supply to beneficiaries.

Referring to the state’s financial situation, Revanh said that the previous BRS government left a Rs 9 lakh crore debt burden on the state. “On the day of state formation (in 2014), Telangana’s debt repayment burden was just Rs 6,000 crore per annum. It has now increased to Rs 70,000 crore per year due to KCR’s policies,” he said.