Eatala, Revanth exchange barbs over phone tapping

HYDERABAD: A furious row erupted between the Congress and BJP, after saffron party’s candidate in Malkajgiri in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections Eatala Rajender accused the state government of tapping phones.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, Rajender made strong allegations against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his government, claiming that the authorities are being made to tap the phones of businessmen. The Congress has been blackmailing the people whose phones are being tapped, he added.

He also alleged that to send funds for Rahul Gandhi, the Congress government is harassing and blackmailing businessmen in Telangana.

“Those who criticised KCR (former CM) over phone tapping issue during the previous BRS regime are now indulging in the similar illegal activity,” he said and added that “if the chief minister acts undemocratically, people will teach him a befitting lesson”.

Hitting back at Rajender, Revanth said that if the BJP leader is sincere he should prevail upon the Union government to order a probe into phone tapping issue. “There is no need for my government to tap phones,” he added.

In recent days, the phone tapping issue became a hot topic of discussion after the arrest of police officer Praneeth Rao on charges of tapping phones.