ED quizzes Kavitha on day one of custody

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha was questioned by ED officials on Sunday. She was reportedly confronted with the evidence collected by the ED.

According to sources, Kavitha evaded answers to many questions. Reportedly, ED showed her the documents of properties she allegedly bought and sought her explanation.

Meanwhile, with the permission of Rouse Avenue Court, Kavitha’s husband DR Anil, brother K T Rama Rao and her brother -in-law Harish Rao met her in the ED headquarters where she was lodged for custodial interrogation.