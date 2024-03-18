Govt to release NSP water after first week of April

NALGONDA: The state government will release water from the Nagarjuna Sagar project (NSP) after the first or second week of April to cater to the drinking water needs of the erstwhile Nalgonda district. Officials said that to avoid the drinking water from being misused for irrigation purposes, the government will release the water after paddy harvesting is completed, which is expected to complete by the first week of April. According to the current water levels in the local ponds and water bodies, drinking water should suffice to those in the district till April 20.

Presently, the water level of the NSP is at 512 feet. As per Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) regulations, Telangana is likely to use six cusecs of water. This water will be supplied to Nalgonda district for drinking water needs as well as to Khammam district through the Paleru reservoir. Meanwhile, the water level of Udayasamudram reservoir in Nalgonda district headquarters is 0.65 tmcft.

Rural Water Supply Superintending Engineer Venkateswarlu told TNIE that through Udayasamudram reservoir, drinking water will be provided to many villages in Nalgonda district, Yadadribhuvanagiri, and Suryapet districts till April 20. He said that 26 MLD of water is being supplied every day to various villages of the erstwhile Nalgonda district through various treatment plants. He said that sufficient water is available for people’s drinking water needs and urged people not to misuse the water and use it only for drinking purposes. “On directions from Nalgonda Collector Harichandana Dasari, regular monitoring is being done, and measures are being taken to ensure that the people do not face any problems with drinking water,” he added.

He said that so far, 466 repairs of 477 borewells have been completed and made available in Nalgonda district. Similarly, 265 of 322 single-phase motors and 443 of three-phase motors have been repaired and out of 3,020 pipe leakages in many villages of the district, 2,095 leakages have been stopped.