Kishan sure of BJP winning all 17 LS seats in Telangana

HYDERABAD: BJP state president and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the BJP would get unprecedent results in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in southern India and help the NDA to secure over 400 seats in the country.

Addressing a meeting after admitting BRS leader Aruri Ramesh and others into the saffron party here, he claimed that there was a huge positive response to Modi’s governance in the country and that’s why leaders from other parties too were joining the BJP fold.

He said that BCs, youth, women, farmers, workers and other sections of the society are saying that they are part of Modi’s family.

Kishan said that the BRS chapter is closed in the state as the people opposed the Kalvakuntla family politics.

He said that his party’s target is to win all 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

He also said that the BJP government has nothing to do with the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam case. The Enforcement Directorate arrested her based on the available evidence, he said.

“The BRS government encouraged liquor belt shops in the state and sucked the blood of the people. The present Congress government too was going in the same direction,” he alleged.

Kishan alleged that the Congress government failed to implement its guarantees and declarations.

“The guarantee of the BJP is that it will haunt the Congress government to implement its assurances,” he said.

Kishan, along with party MP K Laxman, launched the poster and website of “Prasnistunna Telangana”, questioning the state government on non-implementation of its assurances.

Meamwhile, Aroori Ramesh said that he joined the BJP as he was impressed by the leadership of Modi. There was no single corruption charge against Modi government in the last 10 years, he said.

BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy and former minister Vijaya Rama Rao were present on the occasion.