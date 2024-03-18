Pink party men seek Danam’s disqualification

HYDERABAD: The BRS leaders on Sunday reportedly tried to meet Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad and seek disqualification of Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, who dumped the pink party to join the Congress fold.

BRS MLAs, including Padi Kaushik Reddy, Maganti Gopinath, Kaleru Venkatesh and Muta Gopal, reached the Speakers residence in the evening to submit a petition. As Prasad was not available, the BRS leaders left his house after waiting for some time.

The BRS MLAs are reportedly planning to meet the Speaker on Monday to seek Narender’s disqualification.

Meanwhile, senior BRS leader Dasoju Sravan slammed Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for welcoming the same pink party MLAs and MPs, whom he criticised in the past, into the Congress.

Recalling a statement made by Revanth that a new law be made to punish MLAs who leave one party to join another party. “How come the CM is welcoming other party MLAs into his party,” he wondered.