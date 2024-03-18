Plainclothes cops to be deployed at railway station, bus stand in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: Commissioner of Police (CP) Kalmeswar Shingenavar on Sunday announced a decision to deploy police officers in mufti (in civilian clothes) to prevent crimes and apprehend offenders at the railway station and the main TSRTC bus stand in Nizamabad.

The CP, accompanied by other officials, conducted on-foot inspections of the railway station and bus stand on Saturday and Sunday. They examined town maps, surveyed the areas and assessed traffic flow patterns.

The increasing influx of trains and commuters at the railway station and bus stands has led to numerous challenges, including thefts, involvement in prostitution encroachments by petty vendors and clashes, causing inconvenience to travellers, Kalmeswar said. In response, the police have resolved to focus on crime prevention measures.

Ensuring minimal disruption to existing businesses, the police intend to implement strategies aimed at preventing crime at these locations. Additionally, plans are underway to bolster the surveillance system by enhancing the coverage of existing CCTV cameras across all areas of the railway station and bus stand premises.