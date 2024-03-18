State to experience rains for next three days

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department said that various parts of the state, including Hyderabad, is likely to experience rains and thundershowers in the next three days as a trough has formed between Marathwada in Maharashtra to Comorin in Tamil Nadu and west Vidarbha (Maharashtra) to north Kerala and interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above the mean sea level.

The IMD has issued yellow warning as thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds around 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Sangareddy, Medak neighbouring areas.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience a generally cloudy sky, and light rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in parts of the city. Surface winds are likely to be around 6-10 kmph with maximum and minimum temperatures around 34 degree and 21 degree respectively.

On Sunday, light to moderate rains with thunderstorms with surface winds of 30 to 40 kmph occurred at isolated places in the districts of Kamareddy, Medak, Rajanna-Sircilla, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Medchal- Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, Siddipet and Karimnagar in the late evening hours.

Hail Storms were also reported at isolated places in the districts of Adilabad, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.