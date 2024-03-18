Telangana CM threatens to sack ERC chairman

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday hinted that the government would remove Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) chairman Tanneeru Sriranga Rao.

Expressing his displeasure over the Commission’s directive to the state government to pay the subsidy amount first to the Discoms and then only issue zero bills to domestic consumers under the Gruha Jyothi (200 units free power) scheme, Revanth asked whether the ERC passed similar orders when the BRS government implemented 24x7 free power scheme for farmers.

Alleging that “poisonous sects” and “ganja plants” encouraged by BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao are in every government department, Revanth said that his government would weed them out soon.

“Did you issue similar orders when the BRS implemented free power scheme. Nee jaati buddhi, neeti ponichhu koleudu. Nee inti peru Tanneeru vunnantha maatraana .. nuvvu panneru anukuntunaavaa..,” Revanth Reddy asked the ERC chairman.

He alleged that the even as the Discoms incurred `40,000 crore losses in the last 10 years, the BRS government claimed that it implemented free power scheme. “Tanneeru gaarru gurthu pettuko... ekkuva sepu kurchi lo vundavu.. maaku oka lekka vuntundi.. (remember, you won’t be in the chair for long),” Revanth Reddy said while hinting that the government would remove the ERC chairman.

The chief minister said that out of 90 lakh white ration card holders, around 62 lakh applied for Gruha Jyothi scheme and out of them, 48 lakh were found to be eligible, he said and added the scheme’s benefits were being extended to around 43 lakh cardholder. The benefits to other eligible beneficiaries have stopped to election code.

He said despite “conspiracies hatched against the free power scheme from a farmhouse”, the government was committed to implementing the it.