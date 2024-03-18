Three held in Siddipet bought narcotics from Nithu Bai: Cops

The Telangana State AntiNarcotics Bureau (TS NAB) is closely monitoring previous offenders, and Nithu Bai has once again come under their radar, having been apprehended last week. She, along with her family members, had been allegedly selling ganja under the guise of a kirana store in the bylanes of Nanakramguda.

Nanakramguda, falling under Gachibowli police station limits in the Cyberabad commissionerate, is densely populated with residential complexes, hostels, IT companies and MNCs. According to sources, Dhoolpet was previously known as a ganja hub, with sachets of different price ranges openly available. However, due to frequent checks in the area, this activity has diminished, and Nanakramguda has emerged as the new hub, they added.

Nithu was allegedly selling ganja in small sachets ranging from Rs 100 to Rs 500 to local peddlers and consumers. Previous investigations by TS NAB revealed that the family not only sold ganja in the city but had also expanded their operations to other districts. It was discovered that three offenders apprehended in Siddipet procured ganja from Nithu in Nanakramguda.

It may be recalled that Nithu was previously apprehended in September 2023, along with three other family members. It also led to the seizure of two houses worth Rs 4 crore, seven bank accounts with deposits totalling Rs 78.62 lakh and cash in Rs 40.3 lakh under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA), 1976. Additionally, assets including a two-wheeler vehicle (KTM Duke) and three buildings with a market value of Rs 4 crore were also confiscated.

Following the arrest by Golconda police, Nithu obtained bail and resumed her involvement in the family business, quickly regaining prominence as consumers continued to flock to Nanakramguda to purchase ganja.

However, the recent case and ensuing investigation may shed light on the properties acquired through ganja sales and the sources of their peddling activities. The investigation also uncovered that Nithu was facing charges in 17 cases under the NDPS Act across various police stations, including Excise police, since 2017. Meanwhile, TS NAB Director Sandeep Shandiliya is seeking that the PD Act be invoked against Nithu to deter her involvement in ganja peddling and selling.