Denied gold, wife sets man on fire

KHAMMAM: Khammam One town police have registered a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC against a woman who allegedly attempted to kill her husband by setting him on fire in the Nizampet area of Khammam on Sunday night for not purchasing gold ear studs.

According to Khammam ACP SV Ramana Murthy, the victim, Shaik Yakub Pasha, had married a woman, Sameena, five years ago, and they have two children. The police said that Sameena had been requesting her husband to purchase gold ear studs, but he was unable to fulfil her request. This led to frequent arguments between the couple.

On Sunday night, they got into a heated argument over the same issue and in a fit of rage, Sameena poured turpentine on her husband and set him on fire. Pasha cried out for help and alert locals rushed to his house, doused the flames and shifted him to the Khammam Headquarters Hospital for treatment, the ACP added.