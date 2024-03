HYDERABAD: Around eight lakh students staying in welfare hostels in Telangana are in dire straits as the state government has failed to release the required funds for the last 10 months.

Bills of contractors who supply essential commodities, vegetables, chicken, eggs, etc. have been pending for the last 10 months, as are mess charges for the students staying in 700 BC and 1,500 SC and ST hostels.

Most of these hostels are located in rented buildings and the government has not released money for paying the rent. With this, the contractors are threatening officials that they will stop supplying essential commodities to the hostels. Landowners are also demanding the hostels to vacate their buildings.

Though the government is not clearing electricity bills, Discoms are continuing to supply power without interruption.

Shockingly, in most cases, local officials are taking loans to meet the day-to-day expenses of the hostels.

Due to the lack of facilities in hostels, the dropout rate is high, particularly in the erstwhile Adilabad district. Many of the hostels are closing down.

B Rahul, a student union leader, said that the strength in the girls and boys hostels in Ichoda mandal has decreased and the hostel was shifted to Adilabad. Similarly, the number of students staying in the BC hostel in Bazarathnoor mandal is decreasing and the officials are planning to shift the hostel to some other place. Students are leaving due to lack of facilities in the hostels. If one hostel is closed, economically-backward students would be badly affected, Rahul said. He added that once a hostel is closed, it’s not so easy to reopen it.

Officials of welfare hostels in the erstwhile Medak district admitted that they are struggling as they have not received the required funds for the last several months.

Hostel wardens forced to take loans

Wardens of the government hostels are complaining that they are unable to buy essentials for the hostel inmates and are forced to borrow money on interest of 2% to 3% and also by pledging the jewellery of their wives and children. They expressed concern about the government not clearing the bills for the last eight months to purchase essentials for the students.

They said that they have been sending bills every month to the treasury for the last eight months, but no funds have been sanctioned.

A hostel welfare officer said that some wardens in the district owe up to `1 lakh to shopkeepers who have stopped giving groceries. In some cases, wardens have pledged their valuables and paid the shopkeepers.

Wardens say that they can ‘adjust’ if bills are cleared with a delay of a month or two months, but they are helpless since the wait has stretched to over eight months.

They said that they have been facing a hard time trying to get grocers and moneylenders to wait.

The erstwhile Medak district has 166 SC, BC and ST hostels. The inmates say that they have not received even their cosmetic charges for the last eight months.

The Hostel Welfare Association has warned that if the government does not clear the bills by the end of March, it will become difficult to run the hostels. They said that the government has asked them to hire part-time tutors for Class 10 students, but even the tutors have not been paid for the last eight months.

Wardens complain that the government expects results without giving money.

“The government released the budget related to the Social Welfare department and ST welfare hostels in the district, but the bills are not being cleared for months,” said a social welfare hostel warden requesting anonymity.

According to Hanamkonda BC welfare hostel officer K Rajitha, funds have not been received from the government for the last nine months. “We are bearing the expenditure from our salaries and continuing the mess as per schedule in the hostel. The debts were mounting, we were forced to take loans from private financiers,” Rajitha said.

In Jangaon district, seven of the 16 hostel buildings function from rented accommodations. The landlords are demanding rent and telling the officials to vacate the hostels.

According to sources in the Jangaon District Welfare Office, officials of all BC welfare hostels are paying rent from their salaries.

A few of them have taken loans from private financiers to clear the building rents. The hostel staff are also paying for the daily expenses from their pockets.

Speaking to TNIE, Hanamkonda district deputy director of BC Welfare department G Ram Reddy admitted that hostel bills are pending from the government.

The hostel staff are bearing the expenses and making sure that there is food on the table for the students. The pending bills have been submitted to the Finance department for clearance, says Ram Reddy.

Nizamabad

Nizamabad district has 19 pre-matric and 15 post-matric hostels under the BC Welfare department. The pre-matric hostels have a strength of 18,000 and 16,000 students stay in the post-matric hostels. The expenditure for these hostels comes to around `1.50 lakh per month. The bills have not been cleared since January.

Karimnagar

There are no beds at all in the BC welfare hostels and the students are sleeping on the floor using carpets and bed sheets supplied by the government. Karimnagar district has 19 hostels, of which 14 function from rented buildings. Building owners say that the government has failed to pay the rent for the last 18 months. District BC welfare officer M Anil Prakash said that bills have been submitted to the treasury.

Sridhar, a student, told TNIE that the quality of fruits supplied to them was poor.

Nalgonda

Hostel wardens and contractors are suffering for the last six months as the mess charges and rents of SC, ST and BC welfare hostels in Nalgonda district have not been cleared by the government.

There are 61 SC hostels in Nalgonda district, in which 4,500 students stay. Of these, 3,500 students stay in 46 BC hostels. There are 68 ST hostels in the district with a strength of 6,000 students.

While students receive cosmetics charges regularly, the bills for mess and rent have not been cleared. Some BC hostel wardens said that due to non-payment of bills, some contractors are not providing materials required for students’ food. However, with the help of local shopkeepers, they are managing to provide food to the students, they said.

(With inputs from S Raja Reddy (Adilabad), P Krishna (Sangareddy), U Mahesh (Warangal), Naveen Kumar Tallam (Karimnagar), A Seshacharyulu (Nalgonda) MVK Sastry (Nizamabad)