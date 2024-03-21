Will MLAs from Medak, Sangareddy also desert BRS?

SANGAREDDY: The departure of Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender from the BRS has lead to speculation that more legislators are likely to dump the pink party to join the ruling Congress.

This is more so in Medak and Sangareddy districts, where the main topic of discussion is how many legislators will jump the ship.

Four MLAs — K Prabhakar Reddy, V Sunita Reddy,

G Mahipal Reddy and P Manik Rao — have already met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

They tried to project their meeting with the CM as a non-political one that was aimed at seeking government support to develop their respective constituencies. Nagender’s switch to the Congress has now sparked speculation that these four MLAs too will definitely change their loyalties to the ruling party in the state.

Meanwhile, Sangareddy MLA Chinta Prabhakar, Patancheru legislator G Mahipal Reddy and their Zaheerabad counterpart P Manik Rao went into a huddle in Sangareddy town, reportedly to discuss their future plans.

The trio is also believed to have planned to meet Congress leader and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha, who was in the town on Tuesday.

However, according to sources, the meeting was “postponed” at the last minute.

Chinta Prabhakar is said to be very close to senior BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao and some of his party colleagues believe that he won’t desert the pink party.

But a senior leader, on condition of anonymity, said: “Most leaders who want to change parties keep their cards close to their chest till the end. They jump ship only when the situation suits them. Don’t be surprised if you see another leader deserting the party.”

Mahipal Reddy, meanwhile, was conspicuous by his absence at a protest programme organised recently against the arrest of MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam.

Though the party tried to give an impression that he missed the programme as he was down with fever, Mahipal participated in another programme held in Patancheru the same evening.

Mahipal, who is also very close to Harish Rao, is believed to be discussing with his close associates his future in the BRS, considering his brother Madhusudan Reddy has been arrested recently in an illegal mining case.