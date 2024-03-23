KCR reacts to Kejriwal’s arrest, says it’s another black day in democracy

HYDERABAD / SANGAREDDY: Finally breaking his silence on the arrest of his daughter and MLC K Kavitha in Delhi liquor scam, BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said that the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was “another black day in democracy”.

In a statement issued here on Friday, KCR alleged that the BJP-led Union government was working with the sole intention of eliminating the opposition parties. The recent arrests of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and BRS MLC K Kavitha indicated the same, he said.

The BJP government at the Centre was using the Central agencies like ED, CBI and I-T as pawns for eliminating the opposition parties in the country, he alleged.

KCR said that the BRS would condemn the acts of BJP, which were detrimental to country’s democracy.

Kejriwal’s arrest was politically motivated, he said and demanded that all the cases filed against him should be dropped and those arrested should be released immediately.

Earlier in the day, the BRS chief is believed to have told his party workers that the ED arrested Kavitha by foisting false cases against her as he opposed the BJP and its policies.

He was addressing the party leaders from Medak Lok Sabha segment at his Erravalli farmhouse in Siddipet district on Friday, where he finalised former IAS officer and MLC P Venkatram Reddy’s candidature for the constituency for the upcoming parliament elections.

“KCR told the party leaders that his daughter was arrested in a false case because he was against the BJP. He said if he had allied with the BJP, then the ED wouldn’t have arrested his daughter,” a party source said.

While asking the party cadre and leaders to work hard to ensure Venkatram Reddy’s victory, KCR expressed confidence that the BRS will achieve good results in the upcoming elections if everyone remains “brave” and strives for success, the source added.

He is believed to have told his party colleagues that the BRS will win at least six to eight Lok Sabha seats.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that TS Forest Development Corporation Limited chairman Vonteru Pratap Reddy had withdrawn from the race for Medak BRS ticket as he was not sure that he will be able to spend huge money during poll campaigning.

Political vendetta

Meanwhile, former finance minister T Harish Rao said that the AICC and TPCC were taking different stands on liquor scam. While the AICC alleges that the BJP government used ED and other agencies, PCC chief A Revanth Reddy said exactly the opposite.

“Revanth was saying that the ED delayed the arrests of accused in liquor scam,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, BRS MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, KR Suresh Reddy and others condemned the arrest of Kavitha in liquor scam. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, the BRS MPs alleged that the arrests were nothing but political vendetta.