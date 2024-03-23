Telangana: Contempt notice to RDO for digging road despite stay

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to the RDO and tahsildar of Medchal-Malkajgiri district for allegedly willfully violating court orders, by not maintaining status quo and digging up a road providing access to the land belonging to one Kandadi Padmaja, the petitioner.

Earlier, responding to a writ plea filed by Padmaja, the court had directed revenue authorities to maintain the status quo. However, L Ravichander, senior counsel representing Padmaja, informed the court on Friday that individuals claiming to be from the tahsildar’s office unlawfully demolished the road, allegedly with police protection. Following this, Padmaja filed a contempt petition against multiple officials, including the collector, additional collector, RDO and tahsildar.

Ravichander contended that the demolition was set to continue using heavy machinery until completion, despite the court’s orders. He also alleged illegal detention of Padmaja’s sons by the police. Expressing concern over the lack of respect shown to court orders, Justice Vijaysen Reddy adjourned the matter to April 1.