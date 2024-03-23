Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district officials get notice over compensation delay

HYDERABAD: A bench led by Justice B Vijaysen Reddy directed the authorities of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district to promptly comply with court orders and pay compensation to one Raheemuddin within three weeks. Raheemuddin, a senior citizen aged 85, has been waiting for justice since August 16, 2022, when the court first issued its ruling.

Raheemuddin’s counsel informed the court of the prolonged delay in executing the court’s directive and stressed the urgency of the matter due to his client’s advanced age. The court was informed that despite the dismissal of the state’s writ appeal on merits, the government had failed to adhere to the court’s judgement regarding compensation under Act 30 of 2013.The case revolves around the contentious issue of the state allegedly acquiring Raheemuddin’s land on a blank document, a claim contested by him. Both the single judge and a division bench had rejected the state’s assertion. During the hearing, the government pleader sought additional time to fulfil the court’s orders, a request that was denied by the bench.