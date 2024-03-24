Two senior cops held for colluding with Praneeth Rao

HYDERABAD: Intensifying investigation into the phone-tapping case, police on Saturday arrested two senior police officers, including Thirupathanna, Additional DCP, CSW, Hyderabad City Police, and N Bhujanga Rao, Additional SP, Bhupalpally. Both the officials had earlier worked with the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB).
According to a press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, on Saturday, the two officials confessed to their involvement in illegally monitoring private individuals and maintaining their profiles besides destroying evidence to conceal their role in collusion with suspended former Special Intelligence Bureau DSP D Praneeth Rao.
Meanwhile, the police investigating the phone-tapping case, on Saturday, came to know that former Special Intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao was the kingpin in the sensational case that is rocking the state.
The police are also said to have learnt that phone tapping was done during the by-elections for Huzurabad, Dubbaka and Mungode, general elections in 2019, and the sensational MLAs’ poaching case in October 2022.
The arrest of Bhujanga Rao and Thirupathanna is understood to have been done based on information provided by Praneeth Rao during interrogation by the police. He also reportedly revealed the name of former Task Force DSP Radha Kishan Rao as being involved in the eavesdropping case.
The police suspect that the apprehended officers joined hands with Praneeth Rao in phone-tapping and were listening in to numerous calls under illegal surveillance.
Praneeth Rao, whose seven-day police custody ended on Saturday, is learnt to have said that T Prabhakar Rao was the key player in the phone-tapping case.
He is understood to have confessed that his team worked on tapping phone calls of businessmen and blackmailed them into paying crores of rupees. Sources said that those involved in the case had tapped 38 businessmen’s phones. The victims included politicians too.
As part of the investigation, the police teams raided the offices of a new channel managing director’s residence in Hyderabad on Friday and Saturday for evidence of his suspected involvement in the case. He is said to have allotted a special room for carrying out the illegal activity.
Raids at the the media house MD’s house on Friday night resulted in the seizure of 20 electronic gadgets including phones and laptops. The police also seized documents and diaries.
However, sources reported that the MD fled to the US anticipating the police crackdown. Meanwhile, teams also raided the residence of former Task Force head Radha Kishan Rao.
He is a relative of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. It is suspected that he also fled the country to evade arrest. As many as 10 teams raided at as many different places in the city but could not find either Radha Kishan Rao or the news channel MD.