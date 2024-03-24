Two senior cops held for colluding with Praneeth Rao

HYDERABAD: Intensifying investigation into the phone-tapping case, police on Saturday arrested two senior police officers, including Thirupathanna, Additional DCP, CSW, Hyderabad City Police, and N Bhujanga Rao, Additional SP, Bhupalpally. Both the officials had earlier worked with the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB).

According to a press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, on Saturday, the two officials confessed to their involvement in illegally monitoring private individuals and maintaining their profiles besides destroying evidence to conceal their role in collusion with suspended former Special Intelligence Bureau DSP D Praneeth Rao.

Meanwhile, the police investigating the phone-tapping case, on Saturday, came to know that former Special Intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao was the kingpin in the sensational case that is rocking the state.

The police are also said to have learnt that phone tapping was done during the by-elections for Huzurabad, Dubbaka and Mungode, general elections in 2019, and the sensational MLAs’ poaching case in October 2022.

The arrest of Bhujanga Rao and Thirupathanna is understood to have been done based on information provided by Praneeth Rao during interrogation by the police. He also reportedly revealed the name of former Task Force DSP Radha Kishan Rao as being involved in the eavesdropping case.