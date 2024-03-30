BJP’s panel meets to pick candidate for Secunderabad Cantonment seat

HYDERABAD : A meeting of all departments of the BJP’s Election Management Committee was held under the chairmanship of the panel’s convener K Laxman and state organisational general secretary Chandrasekhar Sharma in Hyderabad on Friday.

During the meeting, opinion was collected from those present to finalise the candidate for the bypoll to the Secunderabad Cantonment seat, which fell vacant after the recent death of BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha in a car accident.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy presided over the Mahbubnagar parliamentary constituency meeting on Friday. Addressing the media afterwards, he said that the people of Telangana were not in a position to trust the Congress and BRS and expressed confidence that they will vote for the saffron party. “The BJP will win double-digit seats in Telangana in the upcoming elections. Our optimism is based on four main pillars. The BJP’s victory in Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha seats is certain,” Kishan said.