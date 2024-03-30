Former BRS MLA, Medak Reddy and DCCB chairman join Congress

SANGAREDDY : Former MLA Ch Madan Reddy from the BRS and erstwhile Medak District Co-operative Central Bank (DCCB) chairman G Election Reddy, joined the Congress on Friday. The duo were close associates of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao since his tenure as transport minister in the TDP.

After KCR formed the TRS, the duo parted ways with the TDP along with him. Madan Reddy has now expressed discontent, asserting that despite being a strong leader, he was betrayed by the allocation of a ticket first to former minister V Sunitha Reddy and then to former Collector Venkatram Reddy. Madan Reddy clarified to his supporters that he felt justified in his decision to switch parties when he was promised one thing and delivered another. His followers had insisted that he join the Congress after he was denied a ticket in the 2023 Assembly elections, he claimed. However, KCR had personally assured him of a ticket for the Medak Lok Sabha seat, prompting him to advise supporters against a party switch then.

Meanwhile, former DCCB chairman Election Reddy explained to his supporters that he hasn’t been acknowledged for his work in Gajwel constituency.