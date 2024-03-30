Telangana: Tandra fancies his chances in Khammam Lok Sabha seat

Despite being a novice to politics, BJP candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha seat Tandra Vinoda Rao is confident of his victory at the hustings. Vinoda Rao says being the son of the soil, he knows problems in his constituency and how to solve them better than anyone else. He is a double postgraduate and comes from Thimmapet in Mulakapalaplly mandal. He says BRS has already lost people’s faith and Congress is also fast losing the goodwill it had generated after the elections. Vinoda Rao tells TNIE’s B Satyanarayana Reddy that the group politics in the Congress would help him earn the trust of the people. He says he wants to approach the people with a request to elect the BJP as they have already given a chance to the BRS and the Congress.

Excerpts:

How did you get the ticket though several other important leaders were in the race?

Being the son of the soil, I have a right to contest from here. The party believed that I will win considering my service and commitment to the party’s ideology.

It is true that the RSS helped you get the ticket.?

No doubt I have internalised the RSS ideology but it had no role in helping me get the ticket. The party made an independent assessment of my abilities and gave me the ticket.

How are you planning to reach voters and what would you tell them why they should vote for you?

I have prepared a vision document for the development Khammam Lok Sabha constituency. The focus is on providing jobs to youth. I will ensure training at skill development centres for the youth to secure jobs easily. These training centres would be linked to the employers. I served the tribals through the Ekalavya Foundation, which promotes the cause of education in the slums, ensuring women’s empowerment and maintenance of their health. Through Krishi Vigyan Kendras, the foundation is helping farmers in organic farming. I am planning to get an airport and also NTPC to set up units at Kothagudem. This apart, I have a plan to build a spiritual circuit from Bhadrachalam to Ayodhya.

How are you going to coordinate with dissident leaders in your party? Till now, everyone had thought Jalagam Venkat Rao would get the ticket. Will he work for you?

I have already met Jalagam Venkat Rao. He responded positively. He said all the leaders who expected a ticket for him are now supporting me. The cadres and leaders are happy with me.

What are the other factors that would help you in your election?

The Congress is riven with groups. In contrast, the BJP is a cohesive party and is in power at the Centre. This will help us stay ahead of the Congress. The other reason is the lack of any leadership in Khammam in other parties. People are not happy with the performance of either the Congress or the BRS.

How are you going to capture the imagination of the people?

Though the BJP has spent Rs 12,000 crore for the construction of national highways around Khammam, the BRS took the credit. I will explain to them the development took place because of the BJP’s sense of commitment to the state and the district.