Thieves leaving party is not a problem: MLA T Harish Rao

SANGAREDDY : Former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao said that some ‘thieves’ have left the party and their departure poses no problem. He said that now was the time for people to stand with the mother-like party, the BRS, and father-like figure K Chandrasekhar Rao. Harish was addressing a constituency-level meeting for party workers at Siddipet on Friday.

He urged the party workers to ensure that not a single vote goes to the BJP or the Congress in Siddipet. Harish highlighted that 180 farmers and 38 auto workers have died by suicide after the Congress came to power. “This government does not have the time to visit the families of the deceased farmers and auto drivers. It should immediately provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the families of farmers and auto drivers who have died by suicide,” he added.

He stated that the case filed against MLC K Kavitha is false and alleged that the BJP is harassing the opposition by filing false cases to weaken them.