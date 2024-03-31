80 of 3K buildings checked lacking fire safety measures: TSDRF Director General

HYDERABAD : As a precautionary step to tackle fire accidents in the summer, the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services has been inspecting all occupied No Objection Certificate-issued buildings in the state to check whether the fire safety systems are in working condition, said Director General Y Nagi Reddy on Saturday.

The inspections began in December 2023 and so far, 3,060 buildings have been inspected. Eighty buildings were found to have deficits in fire protection systems, the DG shared. “District Fire Officers were instructed to issue notices regarding the same,” he said.

Meanwhile, the department has also been following the advisory from the Ministry of Home Affairs and carrying out inspections at hospital buildings and nursing homes to ensure that these facilities regularly conduct electrical load capacity tests and adhere to the NOC compliance.

Besides, the DG said the department has been conducting various trainings in the training institute where 553 personnel are presently under training. They are also carrying out weekly mock drills for the firefighters in all the stations.

