BRS politics comes full circle after a decade at helm in Telangana

HYDERABAD : What goes around, comes around. The recent churn in the political landscape outlines a pattern difficult to miss.

The TDP leaders who joined the BRS during statehood movement or after the formation of Telangana state in 2014 are now returning to the Congress. They had left the TDP as it was fast becoming irrelevant in the wake of the Telangana movement gaining momentum.

Now the BRS seems to be suffering the same fate that the TDP did during the Telangana movement as its leaders are now leaving in droves and joining the Congress.

Take for instance, Kadiyam Srihari who was an important leader in the TDP and was minister in Chandrababu Naidu’s cabinet in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. Later, he joined the BRS realising that the days of the TDP were over. Now coming to the conclusion that the BRS has outlived its utility, he is returning to the Congress.

The TDP is only a memory now in Telangana. It has given a go-by to the recent Assembly elections and it is not contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections either.

The TDP made an attempt to stage a comeback in 2018 in Telangana but bit the dust by aligning with the Congress. As it went down, it took the Congress along with it. The TDP won two seats but the two MLAs subsequently joined the BRS.

Now that the BRS has hit a rough patch, one of its most important leaders and Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao is leaving KCR’s company. He left the Congress and joined the BRS in 2013 when the Telangana movement was at its peak and it appeared as though the BRS would edge out all other parties.

Then take the case of former minister Danam Nagender who won the Assembly election on the BRS ticket from Khairatabad. Now he finds himself in the Congress camp. It was more or less like an exile for him in the BRS as he was never in the forefront of any party programmes.

Nagender now wants to win from Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency on Congress ticket and when he resigns his Khairatabad Assembly seat, he wants either his daughter or son-in-law fielded on a Congress ticket from there.

Kadiyam Srihari also appears to belong to this genre. He is now all set to join the Congress along with his daughter Kavya. He wants to groom his daughter in public life and felt the Congress is a better bet as it is in an upswing now. That was the reason why he made Kavya withdraw from the contest from Warangal even after the BRS allotted the ticket to her.

Same is the situation with Keshava Rao’s family. His daughter who is Hyderabad mayor now is planning to contest the next Assembly elections and move up the ladder in her political career. It looks as though Keshava Rao has decided to be in the Congress so that he could guide her.