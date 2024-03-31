K Chandrasekhar Rao focuses on 8 segments, hopes vote split works in party’s favour

HYDERABAD : With the Lok Sabha elections looming, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has ramped up its campaign, directing its attention towards eight key Lok Sabha constituencies where party leadership expects a favourable outcome.

Party chief and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed senior leaders to concentrate efforts on these constituencies, expressing confidence in the party’s prospects in the upcoming polls.

Despite challenges posed by defections by BRS MLAs, MPs, and former MLAs, the pink party supremo, along with MLAs T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao, is spearheading efforts to secure victory in these constituencies. The party’s focus is directed towards Peddapalli, Nagarkurnool, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Medak, Zaheerabad, Chevella and Nizamabad constituencies.

Sources within the party said that KCR expects triangular contests in several constituencies, such as Peddapalli, where an internal rift within the Congress over allocation of the ticket to a Mala leader and dissatisfaction among BJP’s veteran leaders over the ticket being given to a “parachute” leader may give the pink party candidate the advantage.

The BRS has fielded former minister Koppula Eswar while the BJP fielded Gomasa Srinivas and Congress has given the ticket to Gaddam Vamshi.