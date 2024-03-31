K Chandrasekhar Rao focuses on 8 segments, hopes vote split works in party’s favour

HYDERABAD : With the Lok Sabha elections looming, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) has ramped up its campaign, directing its attention towards eight key Lok Sabha constituencies where party leadership expects a favourable outcome.
Party chief and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has instructed senior leaders to concentrate efforts on these constituencies, expressing confidence in the party’s prospects in the upcoming polls.
Despite challenges posed by defections by BRS MLAs, MPs, and former MLAs, the pink party supremo, along with MLAs T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao, is spearheading efforts to secure victory in these constituencies. The party’s focus is directed towards Peddapalli, Nagarkurnool, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Medak, Zaheerabad, Chevella and Nizamabad constituencies.
Sources within the party said that KCR expects triangular contests in several constituencies, such as Peddapalli, where an internal rift within the Congress over allocation of the ticket to a Mala leader and dissatisfaction among BJP’s veteran leaders over the ticket being given to a “parachute” leader may give the pink party candidate the advantage.
The BRS has fielded former minister Koppula Eswar while the BJP fielded Gomasa Srinivas and Congress has given the ticket to Gaddam Vamshi.
In Malkajgiri, the party has nominated local candidate Ragidi Laxma Reddy to leverage grassroots support, countering non-local candidates — P Sunitha Mahender Reddy and Eatala Rajender — fielded by the Congress and BJP respectively.
The BRS expects a split of votes that would give its candidate the advantage. The BRS holds all seven Assembly constituencies that come under the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat.
Similarly, in Nagarkurnool, the nomination of retired IPS RS Praveen Kumar positions the BRS for a competitive race against contenders from BJP and Congress. The BJP has fielded sitting MP P Ramulu’s son P Bharath from the seat while the Congress has picked former MP Mallu Ravi as its candidate. The BRS expects Praveen Kumar’s entry would help it win the seat.
In Secunderabad, MLA T Padma Rao Goud’s local popularity is viewed as advantageous against BJP’s Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Congress’s Danam Nagender. All seven Assembly seats that come under the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat were won by the BRS in the 2023 elections.
Medak constituency holds particular interest as the native Lok Sabha constituency of KCR. He is putting in all efforts to win the seat. The BRS had won six of the seven Assembly seats in this constituency in recent elections. The party has fielded Venkatram Reddy who is well known to the people as he served as the district collector in KCR’s regime. The BJP has fielded former MLA M Raghuandan Rao while the Congress has given the ticket to Neelam Madhu, a BC leader.
For the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha seat, teh BRS has Gali Anil Kumar, a BC leader who joined its ranks before the 2023 Assembly elections. Anil Kumar had worked in the BRS earlier and is known to the BRS leaders and cadre. The BJP has fielded BB Patil who shifted his loyalties from the BRS, while former MP Suresh Shetkar is contesting on behalf of the Congress
Sitting BRS MP G Ranjith Reddy has switched sides and is contesting on behalf of the Congress, leaving the party to field BC leader Kasani Gnaneswar Mudiraj, a two-time ZP chairperson and MLC. BJP has fielded former MP Konda Visweshwar Reddy, and a triangular contest is expected.
In Nizamabad, where KCR’s daughter was previously MP and recently arrested by the ED, the BRS has nominated former MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan to contest against BJP’s sitting MP Dharmapuri Arvind and Congress’s MLC T Jeevan Reddy. The BRS expects a division of votes to favour its candidate.
KCR to meet farmers hit by drought today
KCR will on Sunday visit fields in Jangoan, Suryapet and Nalgonda districts to interact with farmers whose crops have been withered by the drought-like conditions in the state