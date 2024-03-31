Medak LS constituency in Telangana emerges as key battleground for Congress, BJP and BRS

SIDDIPET : With the Congress and BJP keen to inflict killing blows on the reeling BRS, it is hardly surprising that the Medak Lok Sabha constituency has emerged as a key battleground for all three political parties due to it being considered the bastion of the pink party.

In a bid to capture the constituency from the BRS, the Congress has played the Backward Class (BC) card, fielding Neelam Madhu. Its rivals, the BRS and BJP, have nominated candidates from upper castes, specifically from the Reddy and Velama communities.

Initially considering Mynampalli Hanumantha Rao from the Velama community, the Congress made a last-minute switch, opting for Neelam Madhu. This decision is being seen as part of the Congress strategy to appeal to the majority of voters constituting the weaker sections.

Neelam Madhu, who had earlier left the Congress and contested on behalf of the BSP in the Patancheru Assembly segment, bagged a total of 46,162 votes, most of them from the Mudiraj community.

The Congress is banking on this support base to bolster its chances in the Medak Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP, represented by former MLA M Raghunandan Rao, and BRS, fielding former IAS officer P Venkat Ramreddy, are also actively campaigning, each with their respective strategies. The BRS meanwhile considers itself a favourite, its candidates having won six of the 10 Assembly segments in the erstwhile Medak district during the last elections.

BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Venkat Ramreddy’s candidacy after carefully considering the latter’s extensive experience as a former Siddipet collector and Medak district joint collector. KCR hopes that by picking Venkat Ramreddy, he has sent a message that the BRS is committed to fielding candidates with a proven track record.

On the other hand, Raghunandan Rao is being seen as an automatic choice for the BJP, going by his electoral experience, notwithstanding his defeat in the recent Assembly elections. The party is also hoping that the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fetch it votes.