Blackmailed by fake spa therapists, Telangana man files complaint with police

HYDERABAD : Sanath Nagar police on Tuesday launched a probe into a case involving two women who posed as spa therapists, allegedly coerced a 45-year-old businessman into explicit acts, and blackmailed him.

The victim, identified as Chavva Sathish Kumar, encountered a woman named Rani, who claimed to be a therapist. Rani further provided Kumar with one Raja Laxmi’s mobile number who is also known as Anitha. Following the lead, Kumar contacted Raja Laxmi, who directed him to a location in Bharat Nagar.

Upon arrival, Kumar discovered two women, who identified themselves as Raja Laxmi and Geetha, also known as Rajini. Sensing something suspicious, Kumar tried to leave. However, the women reportedly restrained him, threatened him with sexual acts, and proceeded to take explicit photos and videos of his without his consent.

Despite Kumar refraining from involvement in the act, citing his heart condition, the women persisted with their actions. Geetha then started threatening and blackmailing him for Rs 20,000. Fearing the consequences, Kumar paid the amount.