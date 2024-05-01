DCA seizes stocks of medicines worth Rs 80,000

HYDERABAD : THe DCA conducted three separate raids on Monday related to misleading advertisements, overpriced drugs, and a cosmetic company operating without a licence. The officials also arrested two quacks, seizing stocks worth Rs 40,000 from them.
In the first raid, the officials raided ‘Life Slimming and Cosmetics Pvt Ltd’ at road number 12, Banjara Hills, which was operating illegally without a drug licence, and seized a substantial quantity of medicines worth Rs 40,000, including injections for botox.
A total of 15 varieties of drugs were confiscated from the store, including adrenaline, local anaesthetic, vitamin injections, and certain infusions.
In the second case, the officials came across three Ayurvedic medicines being sold with misleading advertisements.
These were ortho joint oil for curing rheumatism and paralysis, PCOD (uterine capsules) for menorrhagia, dysmenorrhea, and uterine bleeding, and obekar capsules for obesity.
Speaking to TNIE, DCA Director General VB Kamalsan Reddy said, “We have registered cases against the manufacturers. The person who was found selling these medicines will be a witness against them. There have been no cases registered or action taken against them. Neither will their work be affected due to this.”
Meanwhile, the third seizure concerned overpriced antifungal medicines – Itrakam-200 capsules –being sold for an excessive price of Rs 30.5 while the MRP, as per the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, stood at Rs 22.12.
The accused were claiming themselves to be rural medical practitioners. The officials seized 50 varieties of stocks of medicines worth Rs 40,000, including steroids from them.