Traffic diversions for Congress meeting, roadshow in Telangana

HYDERABAD : In view of a corner meeting and roadshow organised by the Congress at Chittaramma temple in Moosapet and Tulja Bhavani temple in Chandanagar on Wednesday, the traffic police advised commuters to take alternative routes in certain parts of the city between 3 pm and 10 pm.

Commuters travelling from Bharat Nagar bridge towards Kaithlapur and Hitech city will be diverted towards Moosapet X Road – Kukatpally Y Junction –KPHB bus stop – JNTU junction.

Vehicular movement from Hi-tech city, Hafeezpet and Kaithlapur towards Kukatpally and Moosapet road will be diverted to KPHB-IV Phase–Lodha apartments–KPHB road No 1.

Meanwhile, the traffic police noted that the IDL Lake road will be closed. Commuters coming from Balanagar and Moosapet are advised to travel towards Kukatpally Y Junction – Kukatpally Bus stop – KPHB Bus stop – JNTU junction.

Between 6 pm and 11 pm, commuters travelling from HCU to BHEL and BHEL to Gachibowli will be diverted to Nallagandla flyover. Lingampally RUB road will remain closed on Wednesday, the police said. Vehicles coming from RC Puram and Patancheruvu towards Gachibowli will be diverted to BHEL township-MIG-Nallagandla-Gopanpally-Gowlidoddi-Wipro junction.